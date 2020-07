Amenities

Hardwood floors on all levels! New paint throughout, great location. Wonderful home located adjacent to Lansdowne Towne Center. Easy access to Rte 7 for commuting. Under 3 minutes to multiple restaurants, shopping and events, but with the privacy of the secluded courtyard. Your new home boasts a great master bedroom with private bath. A bonus loft space has a balcony off the back of the home. A private garage completes the convenience