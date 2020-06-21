19406 FRONT STREET

Amenities

In the heart of Lansdowne Town Centre. Walk to restaurants, groceries, shops and gas station. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath spacious townhouse. Front facing spacious fountain and walking trail. No home in front. Sun filled all levels with open floor plan; has a nice hardwood flooring running throughout entrance level, hardwood stairs with runners, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Easy access to route 7. Great community, with multiple common areas and spectacular amenities, walking trails, etc.