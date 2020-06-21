All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19406 FRONT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19406 FRONT STREET
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:16 AM

19406 FRONT STREET

19406 Front Street · (703) 286-5145
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19406 Front Street, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$3,245

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3386 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
In the heart of Lansdowne Town Centre. Walk to restaurants, groceries, shops and gas station. Gorgeous 5 bedroom 4.5 bath spacious townhouse. Front facing spacious fountain and walking trail. No home in front. Sun filled all levels with open floor plan; has a nice hardwood flooring running throughout entrance level, hardwood stairs with runners, granite counter tops with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Easy access to route 7. Great community, with multiple common areas and spectacular amenities, walking trails, etc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19406 FRONT STREET have any available units?
19406 FRONT STREET has a unit available for $3,245 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19406 FRONT STREET have?
Some of 19406 FRONT STREET's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19406 FRONT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
19406 FRONT STREET isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19406 FRONT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET offer parking?
Yes, 19406 FRONT STREET does offer parking.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET have a pool?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET have accessible units?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19406 FRONT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 19406 FRONT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19406 FRONT STREET?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity