Last updated May 6 2020 at 5:06 AM

19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE

19355 Cypress Ridge Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19355 Cypress Ridge Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Live on Top of the World while enjoying breathtaking views of the Potomac River and Blue Ridge Mountains in this FURNISHED two-bedroom penthouse end unit condo with over 1700 sq. ft. . Just bring your suitcase and personal items and move right on in. Oversized master suite with sitting room and custom built ins. Open concept kitchen with breakfast and dining rooms next to picture windows. 2nd bedroom/den, on other side of condo off the living room and balcony, offers excellent privacy . Enjoy expansive river and golf course views from incredible glass enclosed sunroom/balcony. Stay out of the elements with assigned parking space in garage and plenty of outdoor parking as well. Award-Winning Active Adult Resort Community w/ 24 guarded gate, pool, tennis, restaurant, fitness center, salon, library, ceramic, wood working and art studios and more. Must be 45 years or older to enjoy living in Lansdowne Woods.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have any available units?
19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have?
Some of 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have accessible units?
Yes, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has accessible units.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
