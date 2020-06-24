19355 CYPRESS RIDGE TERRACE

Amenities

Live on Top of the World while enjoying breathtaking views of the Potomac River and Blue Ridge Mountains in this FURNISHED two-bedroom penthouse end unit condo with over 1700 sq. ft. . Just bring your suitcase and personal items and move right on in. Oversized master suite with sitting room and custom built ins. Open concept kitchen with breakfast and dining rooms next to picture windows. 2nd bedroom/den, on other side of condo off the living room and balcony, offers excellent privacy . Enjoy expansive river and golf course views from incredible glass enclosed sunroom/balcony. Stay out of the elements with assigned parking space in garage and plenty of outdoor parking as well. Award-Winning Active Adult Resort Community w/ 24 guarded gate, pool, tennis, restaurant, fitness center, salon, library, ceramic, wood working and art studios and more. Must be 45 years or older to enjoy living in Lansdowne Woods.