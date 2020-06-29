All apartments in Lansdowne
Find more places like 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lansdowne, VA
/
19283 HARLOW SQ #19283
Last updated November 2 2019 at 11:18 AM

19283 HARLOW SQ #19283

19283 Harlow Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lansdowne
See all
Lansdowne on The Potomac
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

19283 Harlow Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Seamless location*Walking distance to restaurants*Shops*Grocery* Outstanding upgrades *Huge 2 Bedrooms and a den may be used as an office or 3rd bedroom* Upgraded spa master bath*Laundry room on upper level for your convenience*Hardwood floors on main level* gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliance* Two Gas fireplaces* Spacious garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have any available units?
19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have?
Some of 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 currently offering any rent specials?
19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 pet-friendly?
No, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 offer parking?
Yes, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 offers parking.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have a pool?
No, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 does not have a pool.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have accessible units?
No, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 does not have accessible units.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 has units with dishwashers.
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have units with air conditioning?
No, 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Lansdowne
43805 Stoney Brook Sq
Lansdowne, VA 20176

Similar Pages

Lansdowne 1 BedroomsLansdowne 2 Bedrooms
Lansdowne Apartments with BalconyLansdowne Apartments with Gym
Lansdowne Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDFrederick, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VA
Centreville, VAFairfax, VAAshburn, VAWheaton, MDHerndon, VALeesburg, VADunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACharles Town, WVDulles Town Center, VAMiddletown, MD
Warrenton, VAGreenbriar, VASudley, VAMontclair, VALinton Hall, VABull Run, VAFriendship Heights Village, MDHayfield, VACascades, VACounty Center, VARose Hill, VABurke, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lansdowne On The Potomac

Apartments Near Colleges

Hood CollegeMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia