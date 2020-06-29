19283 HARLOW SQ #19283

Amenities

Seamless location*Walking distance to restaurants*Shops*Grocery* Outstanding upgrades *Huge 2 Bedrooms and a den may be used as an office or 3rd bedroom* Upgraded spa master bath*Laundry room on upper level for your convenience*Hardwood floors on main level* gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliance* Two Gas fireplaces* Spacious garage.