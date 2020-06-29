19283 Harlow Square, Lansdowne, VA 20176 Lansdowne on The Potomac
Amenities
in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
hot tub
Seamless location*Walking distance to restaurants*Shops*Grocery* Outstanding upgrades *Huge 2 Bedrooms and a den may be used as an office or 3rd bedroom* Upgraded spa master bath*Laundry room on upper level for your convenience*Hardwood floors on main level* gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliance* Two Gas fireplaces* Spacious garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have any available units?
19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 have?
Some of 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 currently offering any rent specials?
19283 HARLOW SQ #19283 is not currently offering any rent specials.