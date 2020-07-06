Amenities

19267 Winmeade Dr Available 06/01/20 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo w/ 1 car garage & private balcony. - Open, modern floor plan with lovely gas fireplace located in the family room, office space just off of the main living area as well as a separate dining area! Large, sunny kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, tiled back-splash, hardwood floors and large pantry. Bright and sunny master bedroom, and master bath comes complete with lovely tile, large shower and indoor spa tub. Lansdowne Village Greens community complete with appealing community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Convenient location in the heart of the Lansdowne Town Center is close to 24-hour Harris Teeter, restaurants, shops and more!

Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking. Listing Broker Application & Listing Broker Lease required. Most follow CDC guidelines concerning protective gear (masks, gloves and booties) in order to see property.



