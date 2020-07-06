All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

19267 Winmeade Dr

19267 Winmeade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

19267 Winmeade Drive, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
19267 Winmeade Dr Available 06/01/20 Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath condo w/ 1 car garage & private balcony. - Open, modern floor plan with lovely gas fireplace located in the family room, office space just off of the main living area as well as a separate dining area! Large, sunny kitchen complete with stainless steel appliances, marble countertops, tiled back-splash, hardwood floors and large pantry. Bright and sunny master bedroom, and master bath comes complete with lovely tile, large shower and indoor spa tub. Lansdowne Village Greens community complete with appealing community pool, clubhouse and fitness center. Convenient location in the heart of the Lansdowne Town Center is close to 24-hour Harris Teeter, restaurants, shops and more!
Pets will be considered on a case-by-case basis. NO smoking. Listing Broker Application & Listing Broker Lease required. Most follow CDC guidelines concerning protective gear (masks, gloves and booties) in order to see property.

(RLNE3229519)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have any available units?
19267 Winmeade Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19267 Winmeade Dr have?
Some of 19267 Winmeade Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19267 Winmeade Dr currently offering any rent specials?
19267 Winmeade Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19267 Winmeade Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 19267 Winmeade Dr is pet friendly.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr offer parking?
Yes, 19267 Winmeade Dr offers parking.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19267 Winmeade Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have a pool?
Yes, 19267 Winmeade Dr has a pool.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have accessible units?
No, 19267 Winmeade Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 19267 Winmeade Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19267 Winmeade Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 19267 Winmeade Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

