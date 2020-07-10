19251 CHARTIER DRIVE

Amenities

Impeccable brick estate located on a gorgeous corner lot with a 3-car side load garage and over 6000 finished square feet. Included in the rent is high speed internet, basic cable, lawn and landscaping services and world class community amenities-Amenities include Indoor and outdoor pool, exercise facility, tennis and basketball courts and more. -The home was recently updated throughout w/ stainless steel appliances, granite counters in the kitchen and all baths, front load washer and dryer. The grand entrance includes a 2-story foyer with curved staircase. The massive family room includes a 2-story stone fireplace-Hardwood floors on the main level and upper hall-Expansive owner's suite with sitting room, fireplace and dual walk-in closets and grand bath-The lower level features a huge rec room, full bath and 5th bedroom-Great location with easy access to shopping, amenities and route 7 and 28.