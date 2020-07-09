All apartments in Lansdowne
Last updated May 19 2020 at 5:54 PM

19206 SWEIG TERRACE

19206 Sweig Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19206 Sweig Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
Beautiful end unit townhome in Lansdowne with~lovely hardwood floors. Carpet on the 3rdlevel. Rec room or 4th bedroom in basement. Huge fenced back yard. 1 car garage & driveway. Walking distance to Elementary School & Lansdowne Town Center with Shopping, Restaurants and Amenities. Near Commuter Routes and Loudoun County Hospital.~~Rent includes Comcast Fiber optics Basic Digital TV as well as HOA.~ Great Community- Lansdowne on the Potomac is a community with wonderful amenities. ~6-lane heated pool~ two outdoor pool ~fitness center ~tots spots & pool ~ tennis courts & pickleball~tot lots~ Fitness Center~Potomac Club ~Event space ~game rooms~Cotton Club has a beach entry with a baby pool. Located close to the Potomac River with public access. The River offers fishing canoeing, kayaking & nature trails. No Showings until after an accepted application and prior to lease signing due to Coronavirus to protect both our existing and future tenants. Please see recent pictures and walk-through video.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have any available units?
19206 SWEIG TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have?
Some of 19206 SWEIG TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19206 SWEIG TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
19206 SWEIG TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19206 SWEIG TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE offers parking.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have a pool?
Yes, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE has a pool.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 19206 SWEIG TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 19206 SWEIG TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.

