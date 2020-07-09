19206 SWEIG TERRACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking playground pool garage tennis court

Beautiful end unit townhome in Lansdowne with~lovely hardwood floors. Carpet on the 3rdlevel. Rec room or 4th bedroom in basement. Huge fenced back yard. 1 car garage & driveway. Walking distance to Elementary School & Lansdowne Town Center with Shopping, Restaurants and Amenities. Near Commuter Routes and Loudoun County Hospital.~~Rent includes Comcast Fiber optics Basic Digital TV as well as HOA.~ Great Community- Lansdowne on the Potomac is a community with wonderful amenities. ~6-lane heated pool~ two outdoor pool ~fitness center ~tots spots & pool ~ tennis courts & pickleball~tot lots~ Fitness Center~Potomac Club ~Event space ~game rooms~Cotton Club has a beach entry with a baby pool. Located close to the Potomac River with public access. The River offers fishing canoeing, kayaking & nature trails. No Showings until after an accepted application and prior to lease signing due to Coronavirus to protect both our existing and future tenants. Please see recent pictures and walk-through video.