Lansdowne, VA
19064 ARROYO TER
Last updated December 10 2019 at 12:17 AM

19064 ARROYO TER

19064 Arroyo Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

19064 Arroyo Terrace, Lansdowne, VA 20176
Lansdowne on The Potomac

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Dramatic floor plan with high end appointments Located in extremely popular area of Lansdowne on the Potomac. Tremendous neighborhood amentities,Enjoy the community health club,pools, tennis,walking trails,play grounds, walking trails, and many more.Hardwood floors on the main level, ststairway and upper level hallway. Chefs kitchen ooffers large island, stainless steel appliances, opens to family room with fireplace,sunlit with large designer windows.Lower level offers guest suite with legal bedroom and full bath. Large rec room has a walk out to beautiful back yard and fenced for privacy. Two car garage. Basic cable included in the rent.A fabulous place to call home Amazing luxury home freshly painted throughout with soft gray. Master suite with luxury bath and large walk in closets. Truly an impeccable home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19064 ARROYO TER have any available units?
19064 ARROYO TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lansdowne, VA.
What amenities does 19064 ARROYO TER have?
Some of 19064 ARROYO TER's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19064 ARROYO TER currently offering any rent specials?
19064 ARROYO TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19064 ARROYO TER pet-friendly?
No, 19064 ARROYO TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lansdowne.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER offer parking?
Yes, 19064 ARROYO TER offers parking.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19064 ARROYO TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER have a pool?
Yes, 19064 ARROYO TER has a pool.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER have accessible units?
No, 19064 ARROYO TER does not have accessible units.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19064 ARROYO TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 19064 ARROYO TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 19064 ARROYO TER does not have units with air conditioning.
