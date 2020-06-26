19064 ARROYO TER

Amenities

Dramatic floor plan with high end appointments Located in extremely popular area of Lansdowne on the Potomac. Tremendous neighborhood amentities,Enjoy the community health club,pools, tennis,walking trails,play grounds, walking trails, and many more.Hardwood floors on the main level, ststairway and upper level hallway. Chefs kitchen ooffers large island, stainless steel appliances, opens to family room with fireplace,sunlit with large designer windows.Lower level offers guest suite with legal bedroom and full bath. Large rec room has a walk out to beautiful back yard and fenced for privacy. Two car garage. Basic cable included in the rent.A fabulous place to call home Amazing luxury home freshly painted throughout with soft gray. Master suite with luxury bath and large walk in closets. Truly an impeccable home.