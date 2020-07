Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool

GREAT LOCATION! This fully renovated, end unit, two level townhouse has a newly renovated kitchen with Stainless steel appliances, Quartz counter tops and tiled floor. Hardwood floors in the family room and French windows out to a private, fenced back yard. 2 remodeled bathrooms (1 hall and 1 en-suite). One minute walk to the community pool in Old Bridge Estates. Approximately 10-12 minutes drive to Potomac Mills / Occoquan / I-95. This is an awesome rental!