3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE

Amenities
Condo unit for rent in the sought-after neighborhood of Lake Ridge, Woodbridge, Va. Offers spacious manicured grounds, pool, tennis court and tot lot. Our pet-friendly community is located to major roadways including Old Bridge Rd., Smoketown Rd., Prince William Pkwy., and I-95, in addition to the proximity to the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. The condo boasts a gorgeous living room with high ceilings. Plenty of light and an open floor plan great for entertaining guest. All new top of the line kitchen appliances and brand-new carpet throughout.