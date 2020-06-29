All apartments in Lake Ridge
3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE
Location

3620 Sherbrooke Circle, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
playground
pool
tennis court
Condo unit for rent in the sought-after neighborhood of Lake Ridge, Woodbridge, Va. Offers spacious manicured grounds, pool, tennis court and tot lot. Our pet-friendly community is located to major roadways including Old Bridge Rd., Smoketown Rd., Prince William Pkwy., and I-95, in addition to the proximity to the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. The condo boasts a gorgeous living room with high ceilings. Plenty of light and an open floor plan great for entertaining guest. All new top of the line kitchen appliances and brand-new carpet throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have any available units?
3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have?
Some of 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE pet-friendly?
Yes, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE is pet friendly.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE offer parking?
No, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE does not offer parking.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have a pool?
Yes, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE has a pool.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE does not have units with air conditioning.
