3620 SHERBROOKE CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground pool tennis court

Condo unit for rent in the sought-after neighborhood of Lake Ridge, Woodbridge, Va. Offers spacious manicured grounds, pool, tennis court and tot lot. Our pet-friendly community is located to major roadways including Old Bridge Rd., Smoketown Rd., Prince William Pkwy., and I-95, in addition to the proximity to the Virginia Railway Express and Amtrak trains. The condo boasts a gorgeous living room with high ceilings. Plenty of light and an open floor plan great for entertaining guest. All new top of the line kitchen appliances and brand-new carpet throughout.