Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Detached Home with Garage in Lake Ridge! - Gorgeous home on the rental market for the first time! Home features upgraded baths and kitchen w/ granite counters, breakfast nook, hardwood floors and more. Wonderful landscaping with a fenced in yard that backs to trees. Close to schools, shopping and all of Lake Ridge's amenities.



Pets are case by case with a $500 refundable deposit.



(RLNE2249593)