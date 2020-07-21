All apartments in Lake Ridge
2849 BURGUNDY PLACE
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:44 PM

2849 BURGUNDY PLACE

2849 Burgundy Place · No Longer Available
Location

2849 Burgundy Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
playground
pool
tennis court
OPEN HOUSE TODAY 8/25 4-5PM.You will love this cozy 2 level end unit townhouse style condo surrounded by trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spend your days on a private deck off the dining room and enjoy all of the Lake Ridge amenities, including pools, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and parks. The townhouse is freshly painted, has newer windows, siding, stove and dishwasher. Renovations are rapidly ongoing and will be completed prior to the tenant moving in. The photos will be updated when possible.MOST UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, just pay electric.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have any available units?
2849 BURGUNDY PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have?
Some of 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
2849 BURGUNDY PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE offer parking?
No, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE has a pool.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have accessible units?
No, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2849 BURGUNDY PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
