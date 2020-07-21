2849 BURGUNDY PLACE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities basketball court playground pool tennis court

OPEN HOUSE TODAY 8/25 4-5PM.You will love this cozy 2 level end unit townhouse style condo surrounded by trees on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spend your days on a private deck off the dining room and enjoy all of the Lake Ridge amenities, including pools, playgrounds, basketball and tennis courts, and parks. The townhouse is freshly painted, has newer windows, siding, stove and dishwasher. Renovations are rapidly ongoing and will be completed prior to the tenant moving in. The photos will be updated when possible.MOST UTILITIES ARE INCLUDED, just pay electric.