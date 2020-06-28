All apartments in Lake Ridge
2839 SEMINOLE ROAD
2839 SEMINOLE ROAD

2839 Seminole Road · No Longer Available
Location

2839 Seminole Road, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Welcome Home! Spacious and updated end unit townhome with great natural light. Hardwood floors on the main level. Large master bedroom with ensuite. Basement offers rec room and 4th bedroom. Walk out to the patio and fully fenced yard. Lake Ridge amenities. Easy commute to Fort Belvoir and Quantico. Pets are case by case. Home is available starting 9/30/19.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have any available units?
2839 SEMINOLE ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have?
Some of 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
2839 SEMINOLE ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD pet-friendly?
Yes, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD is pet friendly.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD offer parking?
No, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have a pool?
No, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have accessible units?
No, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Does 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2839 SEMINOLE ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
