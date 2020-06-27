All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated July 16 2019 at 7:15 AM

2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT

2035 Swift Stream Court · No Longer Available
Location

2035 Swift Stream Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
Located near Tackett's Mill Center in The Heart of Lake Ridge! This three levels of living space in this bright and open townhouse! Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a double window. Main level includes a separate dining room, bathroom, and living room with access to the fully fenced back yard. The master bedroom suite, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a full bath complete the upper level. Large family room, fireplace, half bath, and laundry room are located in the basement level.The neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis courts, tot lots and common areas.Commuter's Dream! Just minutes from I-95, Rt. 123, PW PKWY, Fort Belvoir Walking distance to commuter parking, Rail, Metro, Quantico, and Historic Occoquan. Nearby all you~re shopping, parks, recreation & dining needs!CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION. No Pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have any available units?
2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have?
Some of 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT currently offering any rent specials?
2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT pet-friendly?
No, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT offer parking?
Yes, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT offers parking.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have a pool?
Yes, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT has a pool.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have accessible units?
No, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
