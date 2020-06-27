2035 SWIFT STREAM COURT

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool tennis court

Located near Tackett's Mill Center in The Heart of Lake Ridge! This three levels of living space in this bright and open townhouse! Eat-in kitchen features granite counters, wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, and a double window. Main level includes a separate dining room, bathroom, and living room with access to the fully fenced back yard. The master bedroom suite, 2 good sized bedrooms, and a full bath complete the upper level. Large family room, fireplace, half bath, and laundry room are located in the basement level.The neighborhood amenities include pool, tennis courts, tot lots and common areas.Commuter's Dream! Just minutes from I-95, Rt. 123, PW PKWY, Fort Belvoir Walking distance to commuter parking, Rail, Metro, Quantico, and Historic Occoquan. Nearby all you~re shopping, parks, recreation & dining needs!CANNOT BEAT THIS LOCATION. No Pets