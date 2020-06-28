1624 THENIA PLACE

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors parking fireplace guest parking

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities on-site laundry parking guest parking

Boosted with Sun & Natural Light, Surrounded by trees, and walking trails, this Charming 3 level End Townhouse Unit offers open layout in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood~~~It features 2 Large Sun lit Bedrooms on top level with dual entry bathroom. Master Bedroom has separate dressing area and plenty of closet space. ~~~Lower Level has finished basement with private entrance/walk-out, Full Bath and a Living Room which could be a 3rd bedroom with a closet. It has a Laundry room with storage. Fenced back yard surrounded with wooded view for entertaining, and relaxing. ~~~ Main level living room has huge big windows, Fire Place, and Hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors, and a big window for plenty of natural light.~~~2 Assigned Parking spots right in front of the unit, and plenty of Visitor Parking.~~~ Great location!!! Conveniently located near all major roadways, Potomac Mills, Restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to VRE, and Commuter Parking. Close to Town of Occoquan/Lake Ridge, 5 Minutes access to Express Lanes, I-95, Rt.123, Rt. 1, 15 minutes to Belvoir & Quantico. READY FOR MOVE-IN ANY TIME. *** NO pets, No Smokers Please.