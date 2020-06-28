All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

1624 THENIA PLACE

1624 Thenia Place · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Thenia Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
guest parking
Boosted with Sun & Natural Light, Surrounded by trees, and walking trails, this Charming 3 level End Townhouse Unit offers open layout in a quiet and peaceful neighborhood~~~It features 2 Large Sun lit Bedrooms on top level with dual entry bathroom. Master Bedroom has separate dressing area and plenty of closet space. ~~~Lower Level has finished basement with private entrance/walk-out, Full Bath and a Living Room which could be a 3rd bedroom with a closet. It has a Laundry room with storage. Fenced back yard surrounded with wooded view for entertaining, and relaxing. ~~~ Main level living room has huge big windows, Fire Place, and Hardwood floors. Kitchen with granite counters and ceramic tile floors, and a big window for plenty of natural light.~~~2 Assigned Parking spots right in front of the unit, and plenty of Visitor Parking.~~~ Great location!!! Conveniently located near all major roadways, Potomac Mills, Restaurants, and entertainment. Easy access to VRE, and Commuter Parking. Close to Town of Occoquan/Lake Ridge, 5 Minutes access to Express Lanes, I-95, Rt.123, Rt. 1, 15 minutes to Belvoir & Quantico. READY FOR MOVE-IN ANY TIME. *** NO pets, No Smokers Please.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have any available units?
1624 THENIA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 1624 THENIA PLACE have?
Some of 1624 THENIA PLACE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 THENIA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
1624 THENIA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 THENIA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 1624 THENIA PLACE offers parking.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have a pool?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1624 THENIA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1624 THENIA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
