13004 GORHAM WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

BEST RENTAL VALUE FOR A FIRST TIME RENTAL, 4 BEDROOM 3.5 FULL BATHS WITH MORE THAN 2600 SQ FEET OF LIVING SPACE WITH TREX DECK, COMPLETELY REMODELED AND UPGRADED KITCHEN, LOVELY ALL-BRICK HOME, FULLY UPDATED & MOVE_IN READY. PRIME LOCATION IN LAKE RIDGE. WALKING DISTANCE TO SHOPPING CENTERS, LIDL, CVS & EMERGENCY HEALTH CARE. CLOSE TO NATL GEOSPATIAL INTELLIGENCE, FT.BELVOIR, QUANTICO, SHOPPING & MAJOR HWYS IN PRIVATE NEIGHBORHOOD! BEAUTIFUL LOT, LARGE PRIVATE BACKYARD. NEW KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES & GRANITE COUNTERS. BIG REC-ROOM IN BASEMENT. EXCELLENT SCHOOLS - ROCKLEDGE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL & WOODBRIDGE MIDDLE/HIGH SCHOOL, NEXT TO HORNER COMMUTER LOT