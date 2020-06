Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities

Exceptional value at $1595/mo.!! This 3 level end unit townhome located in the terrific Old Bridge Estates community offers new carpet, new Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring, new Granite tops and new lighting in addition to new fencing around the rear yard. Come take a look! Available for immediate move in.