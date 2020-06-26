12823 Valleywood Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Welcome Home! STUNNING Single Family home in county setting! This home is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage nestled in the Lake Ridge community surrounded by trees and nature. As soon as you enter the front door you can see the vaulted ceilings of the living room. Step down two steps and your in your formal living room with a bow window overlooking your large back yard and stream. Make your way to the country kitchen with space for a table overlooking your family room with hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom with master bath that has a shower and separate soaking tub. Move down the hallway overlooking your foyer and living room you will find an additional full bath and 3 additional bedrooms. The walkout basement has a rec room with LOTS of storage. Go out your family room sliding door to the large back deck looking at trees and a small stream. Close to shopping, restaurants, major routes and 3.4 miles to the commuter lot. Come see this today! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.