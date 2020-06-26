All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12823 Valleywood Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12823 Valleywood Dr
Last updated May 18 2019 at 7:43 AM

12823 Valleywood Dr

12823 Valleywood Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12823 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Welcome Home! STUNNING Single Family home in county setting! This home is a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with 2 car garage nestled in the Lake Ridge community surrounded by trees and nature. As soon as you enter the front door you can see the vaulted ceilings of the living room. Step down two steps and your in your formal living room with a bow window overlooking your large back yard and stream. Make your way to the country kitchen with space for a table overlooking your family room with hardwood floors. Upstairs you will find the large master bedroom with master bath that has a shower and separate soaking tub. Move down the hallway overlooking your foyer and living room you will find an additional full bath and 3 additional bedrooms. The walkout basement has a rec room with LOTS of storage. Go out your family room sliding door to the large back deck looking at trees and a small stream. Close to shopping, restaurants, major routes and 3.4 miles to the commuter lot. Come see this today! In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have any available units?
12823 Valleywood Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12823 Valleywood Dr have?
Some of 12823 Valleywood Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12823 Valleywood Dr currently offering any rent specials?
12823 Valleywood Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12823 Valleywood Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 12823 Valleywood Dr is pet friendly.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr offer parking?
Yes, 12823 Valleywood Dr offers parking.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12823 Valleywood Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have a pool?
No, 12823 Valleywood Dr does not have a pool.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have accessible units?
No, 12823 Valleywood Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 12823 Valleywood Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12823 Valleywood Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12823 Valleywood Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Find a Sublet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia