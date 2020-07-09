12621 Kempston Ln # 15

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly playground

Welcome Home! 3 level end unit TH in Somerset at Westridge. Eat in kitchen w/ separate dining room & family room w/ door to front deck!. Upper level has 2 large master suites w/ master baths & closets that have custom shelving! Lower level has rec room w/ door to front patio. Water, sewer, trash is included! Close to shopping, walking trails, tot lots and major routes. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 (monthly) charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment. Pics from previous listing.