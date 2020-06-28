12607 YARDARM PLACE

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters all utils included recently renovated internet access carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities internet access

Beautiful Hme featuring renovated kit w/Large ext-SS appliances-granite-ustom cabinetry-beautiful hrdwd flrs-huge rec rm w/gas frplc-great yrd backing to trees on Cul-De-Sac-coverd deck-NEW Roof-NEWER LIFETIME VINYL Wndws-Newer carpet-Location doesn't get any better-easy access to Old Bridge Rd-Tacketts Mills & I95, Beautiful Hme featuring renovated kit w/Large ext-SS appliances-granite-ustom cabinetry-beautiful hrdwd flrs-huge rec rm w/gas frplc-great yrd backing to trees on Cul-De-Sac-coverd deck-NEW Roof-NEWER LIFETIME VINYL Wndws-Newer carpet-Location doesn't get any better-easy access to Old Bridge Rd-Tacketts Mills & I95,. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except internet. Y0U ARE ONLY RENTING THE TOP FLOOR which has 3 bed room 2 full bath, a family room, a separate dinning room and a living room with its own porch in the back.