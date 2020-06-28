All apartments in Lake Ridge
12607 YARDARM PLACE

12607 Yardarm Place · No Longer Available
Location

12607 Yardarm Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
all utils included
recently renovated
internet access
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
internet access
Beautiful Hme featuring renovated kit w/Large ext-SS appliances-granite-ustom cabinetry-beautiful hrdwd flrs-huge rec rm w/gas frplc-great yrd backing to trees on Cul-De-Sac-coverd deck-NEW Roof-NEWER LIFETIME VINYL Wndws-Newer carpet-Location doesn't get any better-easy access to Old Bridge Rd-Tacketts Mills & I95, Beautiful Hme featuring renovated kit w/Large ext-SS appliances-granite-ustom cabinetry-beautiful hrdwd flrs-huge rec rm w/gas frplc-great yrd backing to trees on Cul-De-Sac-coverd deck-NEW Roof-NEWER LIFETIME VINYL Wndws-Newer carpet-Location doesn't get any better-easy access to Old Bridge Rd-Tacketts Mills & I95,. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED except internet. Y0U ARE ONLY RENTING THE TOP FLOOR which has 3 bed room 2 full bath, a family room, a separate dinning room and a living room with its own porch in the back.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have any available units?
12607 YARDARM PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have?
Some of 12607 YARDARM PLACE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12607 YARDARM PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12607 YARDARM PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12607 YARDARM PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE offer parking?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have a pool?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12607 YARDARM PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12607 YARDARM PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
