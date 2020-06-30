12566 ARMADA PLACE

Amenities

Just renovated throughout! Come and see this beauty for yourself before it's too late. You're especially going to love the kitchen and gazing out into nature through your new windows and doors. (New roof too!) Old Bridge Elementary School! 3 beds and 1 bath upstairs. 1 bath and potential 4th bedroom downstairs. Conveniently located near I-95, Route 123, VRE. You can even take a nice walk to lovely Historic Occoquan if you're not too busy enjoying all the amazing things that the Lake Ridge Community has to offer (definitely look up the Lake Ridge Fantasy Playground)! ---------- LAKE RIDGE AMENEITIES: Enjoy 5 well-maintained pools and a spray ground, 2 community centers, 6 tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts, a multi-use court, 12 basketball courts, a volleyball court, access to the water via our boat ramp, 19 playgrounds, community centers for rent, sports fields, 2 fitness station clusters and county trails throughout the Lake Ridge community. ------ CREATIVE PRESCHOOL: The Lake Ridge Creative Preschool is a state-licensed, Association-sponsored program. For over 20 years, the teaching staff has been educating 3-4 year olds to transition fully prepared into kindergarten. ------ EVENTS & ACTIVIES: The Recreation Department puts on awesome events throughout the year. Some require pre-registration, some allow registration the day of the event, and some are drop-in events. ------ CLUBS & CLASSES: Lake Ridge offers a wide variety of classes and clubs for members to enjoy. Come get to know neighbors in the community, start a new hobby, learn a new skill or all of the above! If you like to read, garden, socialize, exercise, sing, speak, or create, we have activities for you. ------ YOUTH LEAGUES: The Association runs competitively priced instructional youth leagues, encouraging exercise, confidence and social skills along the way. Programs offered include spring soccer, t-ball and coach pitch, fall flag football and cheerleading and summer swim lessons.