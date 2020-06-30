All apartments in Lake Ridge
12566 ARMADA PLACE
Last updated January 16 2020 at 3:05 AM

12566 ARMADA PLACE

12566 Armada Place · No Longer Available
Location

12566 Armada Place, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

recently renovated
gym
pool
playground
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Just renovated throughout! Come and see this beauty for yourself before it's too late. You're especially going to love the kitchen and gazing out into nature through your new windows and doors. (New roof too!) Old Bridge Elementary School! 3 beds and 1 bath upstairs. 1 bath and potential 4th bedroom downstairs. Conveniently located near I-95, Route 123, VRE. You can even take a nice walk to lovely Historic Occoquan if you're not too busy enjoying all the amazing things that the Lake Ridge Community has to offer (definitely look up the Lake Ridge Fantasy Playground)! ---------- LAKE RIDGE AMENEITIES: Enjoy 5 well-maintained pools and a spray ground, 2 community centers, 6 tennis courts, 3 pickleball courts, a multi-use court, 12 basketball courts, a volleyball court, access to the water via our boat ramp, 19 playgrounds, community centers for rent, sports fields, 2 fitness station clusters and county trails throughout the Lake Ridge community. ------ CREATIVE PRESCHOOL: The Lake Ridge Creative Preschool is a state-licensed, Association-sponsored program. For over 20 years, the teaching staff has been educating 3-4 year olds to transition fully prepared into kindergarten. ------ EVENTS & ACTIVIES: The Recreation Department puts on awesome events throughout the year. Some require pre-registration, some allow registration the day of the event, and some are drop-in events. ------ CLUBS & CLASSES: Lake Ridge offers a wide variety of classes and clubs for members to enjoy. Come get to know neighbors in the community, start a new hobby, learn a new skill or all of the above! If you like to read, garden, socialize, exercise, sing, speak, or create, we have activities for you. ------ YOUTH LEAGUES: The Association runs competitively priced instructional youth leagues, encouraging exercise, confidence and social skills along the way. Programs offered include spring soccer, t-ball and coach pitch, fall flag football and cheerleading and summer swim lessons.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have any available units?
12566 ARMADA PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have?
Some of 12566 ARMADA PLACE's amenities include recently renovated, gym, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12566 ARMADA PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
12566 ARMADA PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12566 ARMADA PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE offer parking?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 12566 ARMADA PLACE has a pool.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have accessible units?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12566 ARMADA PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12566 ARMADA PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

