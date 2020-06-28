All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 12514 MANCHESTER WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
12514 MANCHESTER WAY
Last updated September 9 2019 at 11:46 PM

12514 MANCHESTER WAY

12514 Manchester Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12514 Manchester Way, Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
This 4 level townhome has 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1/2 bath. Hardwoods on main level, kitchen with stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops, extra cabinets with pantry. 4th level loft enclosed bedroom (no closet), Full basement with bedroom and full bath, walkout to patio and fenced yard. Deck off Kitchen area with stairs to patio, Backs to common ground. Must see Roof, gutters, siding, and screens replaced 2 years ago. New refrigerator 2018, garbage disposal 2019, dishwasher 2017. Short term rental available,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have any available units?
12514 MANCHESTER WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have?
Some of 12514 MANCHESTER WAY's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12514 MANCHESTER WAY currently offering any rent specials?
12514 MANCHESTER WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12514 MANCHESTER WAY pet-friendly?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY offer parking?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY does not offer parking.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have a pool?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY does not have a pool.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have accessible units?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 12514 MANCHESTER WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 12514 MANCHESTER WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia