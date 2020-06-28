12514 MANCHESTER WAY

Amenities

This 4 level townhome has 4/5 bedrooms, 3 full and 1/2 bath. Hardwoods on main level, kitchen with stainless steel appliances , granite counter tops, extra cabinets with pantry. 4th level loft enclosed bedroom (no closet), Full basement with bedroom and full bath, walkout to patio and fenced yard. Deck off Kitchen area with stairs to patio, Backs to common ground. Must see Roof, gutters, siding, and screens replaced 2 years ago. New refrigerator 2018, garbage disposal 2019, dishwasher 2017. Short term rental available,