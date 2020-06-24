All apartments in Lake Ridge
12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE
Last updated March 22 2019 at 3:56 AM

12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE

12173 Salemtown Drive · No Longer Available
Location

12173 Salemtown Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! 3 level TH in Lake Ridge. Main floor features Large living room / dining room combo with wood burning fire place. Laminate flooring throughout for easy clean up. Galley kitchen with ceramic tile floors overlooking the living room. Upper level features 2 bedrooms with full bath. Basement features rec room and den or 3rd bedroom (NTC). Close to major routes, shopping and restaurants. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have any available units?
12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have?
Some of 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
