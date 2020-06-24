12173 SALEMTOWN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning fireplace microwave refrigerator

Welcome Home! 3 level TH in Lake Ridge. Main floor features Large living room / dining room combo with wood burning fire place. Laminate flooring throughout for easy clean up. Galley kitchen with ceramic tile floors overlooking the living room. Upper level features 2 bedrooms with full bath. Basement features rec room and den or 3rd bedroom (NTC). Close to major routes, shopping and restaurants. In addition to the base rental rate, tenant will be responsible for paying a $13 charge that will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help save 5-15% the heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.