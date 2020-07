Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautiful 3 level townhome in Lake Ridge!! Less than a mile to Lake Ridge Park & Marina and full access to all Lake Ridge amenities. Large deck off Kitchen, Fully finished basement. Nicely updated Kitchen w/table space. Hardwood floors throughout main and upper level. New carpet in basement. Beveled bay window in spacious living room. Close to 95, Metro, VRE and Slug lots.