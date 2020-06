Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool fireplace range

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry pool

Roomy condo in the heart of Lake Ridge! Two bedrooms and two full bathrooms and a bright sun room. Full living room and separate dining room with an eat in kitchen! Good closet and storage space. Your own laundry room with a full size washer and dryer in the condo! Nice covered porch off the sun room. Available now! Welcome home!