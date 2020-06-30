11888 CATOCTIN DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony parking fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Very nice home in Lake Ridge located in a cul de sac. Home shows well. Fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen, separate living/dining room. Fourth bedroom with full bath in the basement. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the new large deck off the kitchen which opens to a very large fenced yard. (The deck will be filled when the weather gets warmer) The yard is maintained by the owner. Washer and dryer will be installed. $50 Application Fee per Applicant and Ernest Money deposit due when applying. Escalation Clause