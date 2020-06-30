All apartments in Lake Ridge
Last updated March 13 2020 at 10:58 PM

11888 CATOCTIN DRIVE

11888 Catoctin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11888 Catoctin Drive, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Very nice home in Lake Ridge located in a cul de sac. Home shows well. Fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen, separate living/dining room. Fourth bedroom with full bath in the basement. Separate laundry room with washer and dryer. Enjoy the new large deck off the kitchen which opens to a very large fenced yard. (The deck will be filled when the weather gets warmer) The yard is maintained by the owner. Washer and dryer will be installed. $50 Application Fee per Applicant and Ernest Money deposit due when applying. Escalation Clause

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

