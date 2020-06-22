11720 COLLINGWOOD CT

Amenities

Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant. Owners prefer a one year lease, then possibly extending year to year. French doors to deck overlooking woods and trails. Cozy fireplace in the living room. 3 bedrooms on the top floor, master has private full bath. With a second bath off the hallway. Bright, finished walk out basement w/ wet bar and Full Bath. Basement has an extra room for an office/movie theater/workout room. Fenced yard with patio & storage. MBR has vanity/dressing area, W/I closet, Soaking Tub/Shower combo. No same-day appointments, face masks, hand sanitizer and booties must be used when entering with your realtor. This home IS occupied, photos used are from previous listing period.