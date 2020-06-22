All apartments in Lake Ridge
Find more places like 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Ridge, VA
/
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT
Last updated June 9 2020 at 10:25 AM

11720 COLLINGWOOD CT

11720 Collingwood Court · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lake Ridge
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

11720 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
media room
Available on 7/10!! This townhouse gives the feeling of a single family because of it's private side entrance door. The welcoming brick, end unit home is looking for it's next occupant. Owners prefer a one year lease, then possibly extending year to year. French doors to deck overlooking woods and trails. Cozy fireplace in the living room. 3 bedrooms on the top floor, master has private full bath. With a second bath off the hallway. Bright, finished walk out basement w/ wet bar and Full Bath. Basement has an extra room for an office/movie theater/workout room. Fenced yard with patio & storage. MBR has vanity/dressing area, W/I closet, Soaking Tub/Shower combo. No same-day appointments, face masks, hand sanitizer and booties must be used when entering with your realtor. This home IS occupied, photos used are from previous listing period.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have any available units?
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have?
Some of 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT currently offering any rent specials?
11720 COLLINGWOOD CT isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT pet-friendly?
No, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT offer parking?
Yes, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT does offer parking.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have a pool?
No, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT does not have a pool.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have accessible units?
No, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT does not have accessible units.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT have units with air conditioning?
No, 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 11720 COLLINGWOOD CT?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Rolling Brook Village
1723 Long Shadows Ct
Lake Ridge, VA 22192
Reid's Prospect
4640 Daisy Reid Ave
Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Similar Pages

Lake Ridge 1 BedroomsLake Ridge 2 Bedrooms
Lake Ridge Apartments with BalconyLake Ridge Apartments with Pool
Lake Ridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Ashburn, VAWheaton, MDFredericksburg, VAHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VALorton, VAWoodbridge, VAFort Washington, MDOxon Hill, MDMarumsco, VAOakton, VA
Merrifield, VAWest Falls Church, VASterling, VABailey's Crossroads, VALincolnia, VAPotomac, MDManassas Park, VAIdylwood, VAGainesville, VAHuntington, VAHillcrest Heights, MDVienna, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Mary WashingtonMarymount University
American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of Columbia
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity