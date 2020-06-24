11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT

A beautiful well maintained home with seasonal river views. The huge updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters with an oversized island for entertaining. New carpet on upper and lower levels. Hardwoods on main level. Enjoy lounging on the deck or the patio below. Rec room on lower level with wood burning fireplace. New hvac. This one will go fast.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
