11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

A beautiful well maintained home with seasonal river views. The huge updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters with an oversized island for entertaining. New carpet on upper and lower levels. Hardwoods on main level. Enjoy lounging on the deck or the patio below. Rec room on lower level with wood burning fireplace. New hvac. This one will go fast.