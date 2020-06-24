All apartments in Lake Ridge
11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT

11718 Collingwood Court · No Longer Available
Location

11718 Collingwood Court, Lake Ridge, VA 22192

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
A beautiful well maintained home with seasonal river views. The huge updated kitchen features stainless appliances and granite counters with an oversized island for entertaining. New carpet on upper and lower levels. Hardwoods on main level. Enjoy lounging on the deck or the patio below. Rec room on lower level with wood burning fireplace. New hvac. This one will go fast.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have any available units?
11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Ridge, VA.
What amenities does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have?
Some of 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT currently offering any rent specials?
11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT pet-friendly?
No, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Ridge.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT offer parking?
No, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT does not offer parking.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have a pool?
No, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT does not have a pool.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have accessible units?
No, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11718 COLLINGWOOD COURT has units with air conditioning.
