Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brick end unit townhouse with a lots of natural light! Fresh Paint through out the house and Fresh New Carpets! Hardwood floor main level and plenty of built-in and recessed lights. The Master suite has large walk-in closet . Vaulted ceiling and other spacious living spaces through out the house. Quiet community conveniently located just minutes from East Falls Church Metro & Ballston Metro Stations, Minutes to Washington DC, Airport, and Amazon Headquarters. SHOWING FOR ONLY TO LEASE SIGNERS PLEASE.