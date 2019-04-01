All apartments in Lake Barcroft
6200 Champion Oak Court
Last updated April 1 2019 at 5:03 PM

6200 Champion Oak Court

6200 Champion Oak Ct · No Longer Available
Location

6200 Champion Oak Ct, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Eddie Kim are proud to present this massive 3,000+ sq ft mega-house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! Newly built in 2017, this modern home comes equipped with beautiful dark hardwood floors, upscale kitchen, and master suite fit for a King or Queen! En suite includes a luxurious soaker bath tub, separate shower with bench seating, his/her vanities, large walk-in closets! Located on a quiet cul de sac. *Owner will live in finished basement for less than one month, for each 12 month term. During this time, kitchen will be shared with owner. Owner will also store 1 car throughout the year, in the two-car garage. Tenant may park 1 car in the garage also. Don't miss out on this amazing home! $45 per application. 12 month lease minimum, 24+ month preferred!! 1-2 people MAX OCCUPANCY. TENANT PAYS $130 HOA monthly fee. No pets. For more information and to schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have any available units?
6200 Champion Oak Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6200 Champion Oak Court have?
Some of 6200 Champion Oak Court's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6200 Champion Oak Court currently offering any rent specials?
6200 Champion Oak Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6200 Champion Oak Court pet-friendly?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court offer parking?
Yes, 6200 Champion Oak Court offers parking.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have a pool?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court does not have a pool.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have accessible units?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6200 Champion Oak Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6200 Champion Oak Court does not have units with air conditioning.
