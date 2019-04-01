6200 Champion Oak Court

Amenities

Renters Warehouse and Eddie Kim are proud to present this massive 3,000+ sq ft mega-house with 4 bedrooms and 3.5 baths! Newly built in 2017, this modern home comes equipped with beautiful dark hardwood floors, upscale kitchen, and master suite fit for a King or Queen! En suite includes a luxurious soaker bath tub, separate shower with bench seating, his/her vanities, large walk-in closets! Located on a quiet cul de sac. *Owner will live in finished basement for less than one month, for each 12 month term. During this time, kitchen will be shared with owner. Owner will also store 1 car throughout the year, in the two-car garage. Tenant may park 1 car in the garage also. Don't miss out on this amazing home! $45 per application. 12 month lease minimum, 24+ month preferred!! 1-2 people MAX OCCUPANCY. TENANT PAYS $130 HOA monthly fee. No pets. For more information and to schedule a showing please call/text Eddie at 703-955-9856.