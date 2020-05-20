All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508
Last updated May 20 2020 at 4:41 PM

6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508

6141 Leesburg Pike · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6141 Leesburg Pike, Lake Barcroft, VA 22041
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
tennis court
Completely renovated in 2018, nestled in a parklike setting with mature trees of Lafayette Park, this corner condo offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets complemented by SS appliances - Gas stove, French door refrigerator, dish washer, beautiful backsplash and tiled floor. Entire condo installed with water-resistant floor and painted in rich grey color. Bathroom completely renovated. Recessed lighting installed throughout. Spacious living and dining room with huge sliding door leading to patio with privacy guard. Unit is flooded with natural sunlight. Open floor plan lends to great entertaining space. Hallway has multiple closet space for all your storage needs. Master bedroom offers wall of closet. LAUNDRY on each floor for convenience. ALL UTILITIES included in rent and community amenities include-outdoor pool, tennis/basketball courts, playground, picnic areas with grill, community room and more. Parking permit included for resident and ample guest parking available onsite. Approximately, 17 minutes to DC, 15 minutes to Pentagon and 20 minutes Reagan National Airport, close to Tyson and Arlington, 5mins to restaurants, stores and public transportation. Metro bus stop at front entrance. Giant and Trader Joe's within 5 mins.Apply online at www.LongandFoster.com use MLS# or address.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have any available units?
6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have?
Some of 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 currently offering any rent specials?
6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 pet-friendly?
No, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 offer parking?
Yes, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 offers parking.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have a pool?
Yes, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 has a pool.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have accessible units?
No, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508 does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 1 BedroomsLake Barcroft 3 Bedrooms
Lake Barcroft Apartments with BalconyLake Barcroft Apartments with Garage
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Washer-DryerAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America