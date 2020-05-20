6141 LEESBURG PIKE #508

Amenities

Completely renovated in 2018, nestled in a parklike setting with mature trees of Lafayette Park, this corner condo offers beautiful white kitchen cabinets complemented by SS appliances - Gas stove, French door refrigerator, dish washer, beautiful backsplash and tiled floor. Entire condo installed with water-resistant floor and painted in rich grey color. Bathroom completely renovated. Recessed lighting installed throughout. Spacious living and dining room with huge sliding door leading to patio with privacy guard. Unit is flooded with natural sunlight. Open floor plan lends to great entertaining space. Hallway has multiple closet space for all your storage needs. Master bedroom offers wall of closet. LAUNDRY on each floor for convenience. ALL UTILITIES included in rent and community amenities include-outdoor pool, tennis/basketball courts, playground, picnic areas with grill, community room and more. Parking permit included for resident and ample guest parking available onsite. Approximately, 17 minutes to DC, 15 minutes to Pentagon and 20 minutes Reagan National Airport, close to Tyson and Arlington, 5mins to restaurants, stores and public transportation. Metro bus stop at front entrance. Giant and Trader Joe's within 5 mins.Apply online at www.LongandFoster.com use MLS# or address.