All apartments in Lake Barcroft
Find more places like 3137 Creswell Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lake Barcroft, VA
/
3137 Creswell Drive
Last updated June 12 2020 at 7:10 PM

3137 Creswell Drive

3137 Creswell Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lake Barcroft
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

3137 Creswell Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Beautiful home in desirable Sleepy Hollow Manor neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large renovated Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bath (double vanity and double shower) and walk in closet. Recently finished sun room provides a perfect escape to relax and unwind. Private backyard provides a great opportunity for gardening enthusiasts. Updated kitchen and dining room that looks out to a lovely backyard. Updated bathrooms, new roof, great basement space. Close to Seven Corners Shopping Center (Home Depot, Starbucks, Post Office), two miles from East Falls Church Metro, and easy access to Routes 50 and 7, and quick bus access to Pentagon. Great neighborhood to call home!!!

Interested applicants will be asked to complete a background check as part of the application, and applicants need to have a credit score of 650 or above to qualify. Property will be professionally managed by Globe Trotter Properties LLC, an equal opportunity housing firm.

Keller Williams Capital Properties - Fairfax
Kerry Ross 571 329 7740
4031 University Dr #500, Fairfax, VA 22030
Office: (703) 964-1290
Each office is independently owned and operated.

Globe Trotter Properties
Rebecca Ripley, Broker
3033 Wilson Blvd. Ste. 770 / Arlington VA 22201
Office: (703)-495-3082

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3137 Creswell Drive have any available units?
3137 Creswell Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
What amenities does 3137 Creswell Drive have?
Some of 3137 Creswell Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3137 Creswell Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3137 Creswell Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3137 Creswell Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3137 Creswell Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive offer parking?
No, 3137 Creswell Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3137 Creswell Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive have a pool?
No, 3137 Creswell Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive have accessible units?
No, 3137 Creswell Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3137 Creswell Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3137 Creswell Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3137 Creswell Drive has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Lake Barcroft 3 BedroomsLake Barcroft Apartments with Balcony
Lake Barcroft Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLake Barcroft Apartments with Parking
Lake Barcroft Apartments with PoolAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDCentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAGreat Falls, VAMount Vernon, VAKings Park, VAFloris, VAFort Hunt, VACalverton, MD
Dale City, VAChantilly, VARedland, MDForest Glen, MDNorth Kensington, MDFranconia, VAAccokeek, MDColesville, MDSeven Corners, VABensville, MDWolf Trap, VAClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America