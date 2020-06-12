All apartments in Lake Barcroft
3127 CRESWELL DRIVE

3127 Creswell Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3127 Creswell Drive, Lake Barcroft, VA 22044
Lake Barcroft

Amenities

recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful home in desirable Sleepy Hollow Manor neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large renovated Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bath (double vanity and double shower) and walk in closet. Recently finished sun room provides a perfect escape to relax and unwind. Private backyard provides a great opportunity for gardening enthusiasts. Updated kitchen and dining room that looks out to a lovely backyard. Updated bathrooms, new roof, great basement space. Close to Seven Corners Shopping Center (Home Depot, Starbucks, Post Office), two miles from East Falls Church Metro, and easy access to Routes 50 and 7, and quick bus access to Pentagon. Great neighborhood to call home!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have any available units?
3127 CRESWELL DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lake Barcroft, VA.
Is 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3127 CRESWELL DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lake Barcroft.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3127 CRESWELL DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

