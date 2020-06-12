3127 CRESWELL DRIVE

Amenities

Beautiful home in desirable Sleepy Hollow Manor neighborhood on quiet cul-de-sac. Large renovated Master Bedroom with spacious Master Bath (double vanity and double shower) and walk in closet. Recently finished sun room provides a perfect escape to relax and unwind. Private backyard provides a great opportunity for gardening enthusiasts. Updated kitchen and dining room that looks out to a lovely backyard. Updated bathrooms, new roof, great basement space. Close to Seven Corners Shopping Center (Home Depot, Starbucks, Post Office), two miles from East Falls Church Metro, and easy access to Routes 50 and 7, and quick bus access to Pentagon. Great neighborhood to call home!!!