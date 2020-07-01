All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E

7511 Ashby Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7511 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
gym
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
playground
pool
internet access
media room
tennis court
This highly sought after neighborhood of Kingstowne in Alexandria has a Luxurious, Tastefully and Fully Furnished, Entry Level, 2 Master Bedroom, 2 Full Bath Condo. The longer the Lease, the less the total mo. cost.

2 Yr Lease - Rent is $2,250
1 Yr Lease is $2,350
6 Mos. Lease $2,550
3 Mos. Min Lease $3,150 ALL INCLUSIVE

Landlord pays for Utilities of Water, Sewage, Trash Pick-up, Snow Removal and Reserved Parking. There is a Home Warranty for all necessary repair(s). Utilities, Home Warranty PLUS Access to All Recreational and Fitness Amenities paid by Landlord ($500 Value) are INCLUDED with your rent.

Tenant(s) are only responsible for Electric ($75 to $125) + Cable/Internet service(s). Tenant may elect to have these charges included with their rent payment. Streaming to both TVs, is available using Netflix, and other internet program providers. ALL INCLUSIVE costs an additional $400 in your rent payment. ALL INCLUSIVE includes the Electricity and the Best Packages Available with Cable (All Premium Channels) and 2 DVRs, Fastest Internet Speed, Land Line with Unlimited Long Distance and Local Calls, Voicemail, Conferencing, Forwarding, and Call Waiting.

Available NOW for Previews - Appt Necess. Notice appreciated. Can be shown in evenings on Mon thru Friday from 5pm to 8pm on Weekends from 10am to 5pm. If you require an exception, please call asap. Please call Laurel at 512-791-7164 if you would like to preview the condo. The fastest way to get my attention is to send a text. You may also leave a detailed message. Please include your name, Move-in date, Lease term, date and time of Preview.

This is a Beautiful, Safe and Convenient Place to Live. This is a Quiet Unit. All neighbors are friendly & quiet. Peaceful Living.

This is a NON-SMOKING Unit.

Just installed Highest Grade Plush Carpet & Pad in all rooms except Kitch & BAs (Ceramic Tile) & HW Foyer.

Turn-key move-in. All linens, dishes & cookware provided. 2 Full, Private BAs (Both with tubs & showers; the MBA has a sep. Shower & Soaking Tub w/ new Fixt & Tile floors). Unit has Long Balcony (Access thru French Doors in LR & FBR) backs to Wooded Park Reserve Viewed from the LR & Both BRs.

Indoor Laundry w/ New LG, Front Load W/D. Lrg walk-in Pantry in Fully Equipped Kitch w/ New Granite Counters and Ceramic Flrs.

Entry Hall is HWD Floors. Other flooring is light, neutral, dense carpet w/ plush, stain resist padding. Two Crystal Chandeliers and Matching Sconces. The LR has 4 reclining seats in sofas to watch your Smart, Flat Screen TV w/ Soundbar & Woofer. The LR has Wood Burning FIREPLACE. Also DVRs available to record your favorite shows and movies.

Other Amenities includ 2 Beautiful Decor, Lge Furn Party Rooms with a Long Wet Bar and Kitchen perfect for catering for lrg parties in Thompson Center across street; 3 Swimming Pools (1 adjacent to parking lot), 3 Fully Equipped Fitness Centers (1 across the street), Several Tennis Courts; Tot Lot; Walking Paths behind the Condo around 3 ponds inside safe wooded Park Reserve; All Grounds & Building Maintenance keeps the Commun Beautiful Year Round.

1 Reserved Parking Space in Front of the Building. Plenty of Other Unreserved Parking Available.

2.3 miles to Springfield/Franconia Metro & Amtrak; + HOV Lane Pickup! 1 mile to Fort Belvoir Back Gate.

14.5 miles to The White House or 17 minutes in the HOV or HOT Lanes of I-95 and I-395. If you travel during off peak hours in regular lanes during light to moderate traffic; will only take 17 to 20 mins to get to or from The White House. Riders can be picked up at the Metro if you want to use the HOV Lanes and Not pay a Toll.

Located in Stratford Place in Kingstowne, within 1 - 2 miles from 3 different and diverse Shopping Centers with many Stores, Restaurants and a 16 Movie Theatre close to Home. Old Towne Alexandria, Springfield Townsend Centre are only minutes away.

CONTACT INFORMATION Laurel

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have any available units?
7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have?
Some of 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E currently offering any rent specials?
7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E pet-friendly?
No, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E offer parking?
Yes, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E offers parking.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have a pool?
Yes, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E has a pool.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have accessible units?
No, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E does not have accessible units.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have units with dishwashers?
No, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E have units with air conditioning?
No, 7511 Ashby Ln, Unit E does not have units with air conditioning.

