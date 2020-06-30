7505 ASHBY LANE

Amenities

Spacious and peaceful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Stafford Place condominium in desirable Kingstown, available for rent, starting 12/1/2019 for $1850/month plus utilities. Included in rent: HOA fees, water, sewage and trash/snow removal. You will also have access to Kingstown amenities, which include community centers with gym and outdoor pools.Conveniently located less than 3 miles from Francois Springfield Metro/VRE, with easy access to 395, 495 and 95, Express Lanes and Fairfax Connector buses.Our home features an open layout, spacious living room, dining room, large kitchen and a private balcony with spectacular views. Brand new microwave and dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with large new windows and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with oversize tub and walk-in shower. One reserved parking spot in front of the building with guest parking spots available throughout the complex.Applicants are required to complete a rental application, authorize a $50 credit and background check, and 1 months security deposit plus renters insurance are due at signing.