All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7505 ASHBY LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7505 ASHBY LANE
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:21 AM

7505 ASHBY LANE

7505 Ashby Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7505 Ashby Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
guest parking
Spacious and peaceful 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom Stafford Place condominium in desirable Kingstown, available for rent, starting 12/1/2019 for $1850/month plus utilities. Included in rent: HOA fees, water, sewage and trash/snow removal. You will also have access to Kingstown amenities, which include community centers with gym and outdoor pools.Conveniently located less than 3 miles from Francois Springfield Metro/VRE, with easy access to 395, 495 and 95, Express Lanes and Fairfax Connector buses.Our home features an open layout, spacious living room, dining room, large kitchen and a private balcony with spectacular views. Brand new microwave and dishwasher. In-unit washer and dryer. Spacious master bedroom with large new windows and a walk-in closet. Master bathroom with oversize tub and walk-in shower. One reserved parking spot in front of the building with guest parking spots available throughout the complex.Applicants are required to complete a rental application, authorize a $50 credit and background check, and 1 months security deposit plus renters insurance are due at signing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have any available units?
7505 ASHBY LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7505 ASHBY LANE have?
Some of 7505 ASHBY LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7505 ASHBY LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7505 ASHBY LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7505 ASHBY LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7505 ASHBY LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7505 ASHBY LANE offers parking.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7505 ASHBY LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7505 ASHBY LANE has a pool.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have accessible units?
No, 7505 ASHBY LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7505 ASHBY LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7505 ASHBY LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7505 ASHBY LANE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America