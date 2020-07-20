All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7502 CROSS GATE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7502 CROSS GATE LANE
Last updated June 7 2019 at 6:47 AM

7502 CROSS GATE LANE

7502 Cross Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

7502 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Enjoy evenings on your deck sipping a cool drink, overlooking backyard woods and only a short stroll to pool and other Kingstowne amenities. Largest model boasts vaulted ceiling and skylights filling this home with natural light. Hardwood floors on the main level. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room with cozy wood stove fireplace. Master bedroom features three closets and renovated master bathroom. Second bedroom is actually two bedrooms combined. The walk-out basement boasts a recreation room, bedroom, full bathroom and more storage. Close to Metro, Ft Belvoir, schools, shopping, restaurants and major commuting routes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have any available units?
7502 CROSS GATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have?
Some of 7502 CROSS GATE LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7502 CROSS GATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7502 CROSS GATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7502 CROSS GATE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE offers parking.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE has a pool.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7502 CROSS GATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7502 CROSS GATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University