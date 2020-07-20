7502 CROSS GATE LANE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool

Enjoy evenings on your deck sipping a cool drink, overlooking backyard woods and only a short stroll to pool and other Kingstowne amenities. Largest model boasts vaulted ceiling and skylights filling this home with natural light. Hardwood floors on the main level. Kitchen opens to breakfast area and family room with cozy wood stove fireplace. Master bedroom features three closets and renovated master bathroom. Second bedroom is actually two bedrooms combined. The walk-out basement boasts a recreation room, bedroom, full bathroom and more storage. Close to Metro, Ft Belvoir, schools, shopping, restaurants and major commuting routes.