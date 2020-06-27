7454 GADSBY SQUARE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

End Unit 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with 1 car garage in Kingstowne! Living room and dining room feature hardwood floors. Country kitchen with center island and french doors to deck. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sinks. Lower level rec room with gas fireplace and walk out to patio and fenced rear yeard. Owner will consider pets case by case. New floor to be installed in kitchen. New granite counters to be installed in kitchen. Kingstowne amenities include multiple pools, tennis, jog and walk paths, exercise rooms, lakes and more!