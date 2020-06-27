All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7454 GADSBY SQUARE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7454 GADSBY SQUARE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 7:25 AM

7454 GADSBY SQUARE

7454 Gadsby Square · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7454 Gadsby Square, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
End Unit 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom Townhome with 1 car garage in Kingstowne! Living room and dining room feature hardwood floors. Country kitchen with center island and french doors to deck. Master bedroom with vaulted ceilings and walk-in closet. Master bathroom features double sinks. Lower level rec room with gas fireplace and walk out to patio and fenced rear yeard. Owner will consider pets case by case. New floor to be installed in kitchen. New granite counters to be installed in kitchen. Kingstowne amenities include multiple pools, tennis, jog and walk paths, exercise rooms, lakes and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have any available units?
7454 GADSBY SQUARE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have?
Some of 7454 GADSBY SQUARE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7454 GADSBY SQUARE currently offering any rent specials?
7454 GADSBY SQUARE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7454 GADSBY SQUARE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE is pet friendly.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE offer parking?
Yes, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE offers parking.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have a pool?
Yes, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE has a pool.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have accessible units?
No, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE does not have accessible units.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7454 GADSBY SQUARE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7454 GADSBY SQUARE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America