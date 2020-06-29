7451 CROSS GATE LANE

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool clubhouse hot tub

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse parking pool garage hot tub

*Available April 1st* Spacious Single Family Detached House, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. NEW CARPET! Features open floor plan, high ceilings with fireplace and walkout to patio. Big and privet backyard, freshly painted deck, and Jacuzzi Hot Tub! 2 cars garage and off-street parking. Great amenities (3 Pools, 2 Gyms, Community center, Party rooms, Etc...) PET WELCOME! Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood in Kingstowne Village PKWY, only 2 min walk to bus station taking you to Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Metro stations, access to major highways, only 15 miles from DC, 12 miles to the new crystal city amazon HQ2, and only 6 metro stops to Pentagon. Close to 2 major shopping plazas. Don't miss this opportunity won't last log. $50 discount for active military or 2 years lease.