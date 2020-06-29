All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 7451 CROSS GATE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
7451 CROSS GATE LANE
Last updated March 31 2020 at 8:21 PM

7451 CROSS GATE LANE

7451 Cross Gate Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7451 Cross Gate Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
clubhouse
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
*Available April 1st* Spacious Single Family Detached House, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms in popular Kingstowne neighborhood. NEW CARPET! Features open floor plan, high ceilings with fireplace and walkout to patio. Big and privet backyard, freshly painted deck, and Jacuzzi Hot Tub! 2 cars garage and off-street parking. Great amenities (3 Pools, 2 Gyms, Community center, Party rooms, Etc...) PET WELCOME! Friendly and SAFE Neighborhood in Kingstowne Village PKWY, only 2 min walk to bus station taking you to Franconia-Springfield and Van Dorn Metro stations, access to major highways, only 15 miles from DC, 12 miles to the new crystal city amazon HQ2, and only 6 metro stops to Pentagon. Close to 2 major shopping plazas. Don't miss this opportunity won't last log. $50 discount for active military or 2 years lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have any available units?
7451 CROSS GATE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have?
Some of 7451 CROSS GATE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7451 CROSS GATE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
7451 CROSS GATE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7451 CROSS GATE LANE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE is pet friendly.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE offer parking?
Yes, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE offers parking.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE has a pool.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have accessible units?
No, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7451 CROSS GATE LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7451 CROSS GATE LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America