7371 Mallory Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors stainless steel gym pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities gym pool

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/bde378d081 ---- Spacious open living are with wood floors, neutral grey paint, and crown molding. Huge kitchen with breakfast counter, stainless steel/black appliances and french doors to deck. Master suite offers vaulted ceilings, loft with storage, en-suite bath with separate tub. Fully finished basement with bonus room, fireplace, powder room, and walk out to patio. Excellent community amenities: pool, walk/jog paths, fitness center, and more. Steps to bus route, 1 mile to Kingstowne Center, minutes to 395 or 495!