7061 KINGS MANOR DR

Welcome to 7061 Kings Manor Drive, a gorgeous end-unit 3-bedroom 3.5-bath townhome in The Mews. This home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, 42-inch cabinets, matching appliances, a large pantry and a breakfast area with a sliding glass door to the large deck. The bay window brings in plenty of natural light to the living room, and the formal dining room has an elegant chair rail and crown molding. Upstairs, the airy master suite offers a deep walk-in closet, dramatic vaulted ceiling with a skylight, a luxurious master bath with a Jacuzzi soaking tub, glass shower, and dual sink vanity, and stairs to a loft with some extra storage space. The lower level has a rec room with a gas fireplace, a full bath and a sliding glass door to the brick patio and tastefully landscaped fenced backyard. This beautiful home is ideally located just minutes from the shops, restaurants, the Kingstowne Town Center, and is conveniently close to major commuter routes including the Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95-395-495, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro.