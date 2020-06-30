All apartments in Kingstowne
Kingstowne, VA
7061 KINGS MANOR DR
Last updated March 13 2020 at 9:50 AM

7061 KINGS MANOR DR

7061 Kings Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7061 Kings Manor Drive, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to 7061 Kings Manor Drive, a gorgeous end-unit 3-bedroom 3.5-bath townhome in The Mews. This home has gleaming hardwood floors on the main level. The eat-in kitchen features granite counters, 42-inch cabinets, matching appliances, a large pantry and a breakfast area with a sliding glass door to the large deck. The bay window brings in plenty of natural light to the living room, and the formal dining room has an elegant chair rail and crown molding. Upstairs, the airy master suite offers a deep walk-in closet, dramatic vaulted ceiling with a skylight, a luxurious master bath with a Jacuzzi soaking tub, glass shower, and dual sink vanity, and stairs to a loft with some extra storage space. The lower level has a rec room with a gas fireplace, a full bath and a sliding glass door to the brick patio and tastefully landscaped fenced backyard. This beautiful home is ideally located just minutes from the shops, restaurants, the Kingstowne Town Center, and is conveniently close to major commuter routes including the Fairfax County Parkway, Interstates 95-395-495, and the Franconia-Springfield Metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have any available units?
7061 KINGS MANOR DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have?
Some of 7061 KINGS MANOR DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7061 KINGS MANOR DR currently offering any rent specials?
7061 KINGS MANOR DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7061 KINGS MANOR DR pet-friendly?
No, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR offer parking?
Yes, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR offers parking.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have a pool?
No, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR does not have a pool.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have accessible units?
No, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR has units with dishwashers.
Does 7061 KINGS MANOR DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 7061 KINGS MANOR DR does not have units with air conditioning.

