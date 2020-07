Amenities

Great two bedroom, two bath condo, just spiffed up for you. New carpet, new paint, upgrades in kitchen, ceiling fans in bedrooms, garage parking, loft makes a nice home office, stoop, easy access to Kingstown shopping and dining. Close to Kingstown/Springfield Metro (with parking). Easy shot to I-495, I-95 or I-395.See this well maintained home today. It's waiting for you.