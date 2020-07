Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL STONE & VINYL GARAGE TOWN HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER KINGSTOWNE*LARGE COUNTRY KITCHEN WITH ISLAND*LARGE DINING & LIVING ROOM AREA WITH GAS FIREPLACE*WALKOUT FROM LIVING ROOM ONTO LARGE DECK*RECESSED LIGHTING*NEW NEUTRAL CARPETS THROUGHOUT AND FRESH PAINT*BEAUTIFUL NEW KITCHEN FLOOR*KITCHEN HAS LARGE TABLE SPACE*WASHER & DRYER ON UPPER LEVEL*SORRY BUT NO SMOKING, NO PETS & MAX 2 ADULTS*PLEASE MAKE 2 SEPARATE CHECKS OUT TO: NOVA LEASING & MANAGEMENT,LLC