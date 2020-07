Amenities

Light bright 3 level condo in neutral colors ready for move-in! Stainless steel appliances and granite countertops make the kitchen a pleasure! Closets galore, two-story foyer, dual vanity, skylights, chair rail, and crown molding, huge deck... the list goes on! You've got to come to see this one before it's gone! The gas fireplace is decorative only.