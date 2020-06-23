All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY
Last updated May 4 2020 at 5:44 AM

6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY

6855 Brindle Heath Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6855 Brindle Heath Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
May 1st, 2020 lease start. Beautiful Eton Square Condo right in the heart of the highly desired community of Kingstowne in Alexandria, Virginia. Hardwood floors grace the living room and dining room. Gas fireplace in the living room. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer carpet installed in the bedrooms. Ground level home with no stairs! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and its own private entry/exit door. Separate full bathrooms attached to each bedroom. 4x4 ft storage attached to patio. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, metro bus and more. Minutes drive to the beltway, 395, 95, Van Dorn Metro Station, and Springfield Metro Station. $1,000 additional/refundable pet deposit if applicable. Tenant Occupied.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have any available units?
6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have?
Some of 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY pet-friendly?
Yes, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY is pet friendly.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY offer parking?
No, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have a pool?
No, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America