6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

May 1st, 2020 lease start. Beautiful Eton Square Condo right in the heart of the highly desired community of Kingstowne in Alexandria, Virginia. Hardwood floors grace the living room and dining room. Gas fireplace in the living room. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer carpet installed in the bedrooms. Ground level home with no stairs! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and its own private entry/exit door. Separate full bathrooms attached to each bedroom. 4x4 ft storage attached to patio. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, metro bus and more. Minutes drive to the beltway, 395, 95, Van Dorn Metro Station, and Springfield Metro Station. $1,000 additional/refundable pet deposit if applicable. Tenant Occupied.