6855 BRINDLE HEATH WAY

Amenities
May 1st, 2020 lease start. Beautiful Eton Square Condo right in the heart of the highly desired community of Kingstowne in Alexandria, Virginia. Hardwood floors grace the living room and dining room. Gas fireplace in the living room. New stainless steel appliances and granite countertops in the kitchen. Newer carpet installed in the bedrooms. Ground level home with no stairs! Master bedroom has a walk in closet and its own private entry/exit door. Separate full bathrooms attached to each bedroom. 4x4 ft storage attached to patio. Walking distance to grocery, shopping, restaurants, metro bus and more. Minutes drive to the beltway, 395, 95, Van Dorn Metro Station, and Springfield Metro Station. $1,000 additional/refundable pet deposit if applicable. Tenant Occupied.