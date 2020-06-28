6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Beautifully Maintained Upper Level Condo! Vaulted Ceilings! New Stainless Steel Appliances! New Granite Counters, New Carpet and Fresh paint! Open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Main level features Living room, dining room, kitchen and master bedroom. Upper level features a second master bedroom with full bath. Walk-in closets! All windows feature plantation shutters. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Private balcony overlooking trees. Walk to Kingstowne Towne Center for shopping, dining, movies and grocery stores. All Kingstowne Amenities! No pets.