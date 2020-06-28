All apartments in Kingstowne
6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY

6854 Brindle Heath Way · No Longer Available
Location

6854 Brindle Heath Way, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Maintained Upper Level Condo! Vaulted Ceilings! New Stainless Steel Appliances! New Granite Counters, New Carpet and Fresh paint! Open floorplan with soaring vaulted ceilings. Main level features Living room, dining room, kitchen and master bedroom. Upper level features a second master bedroom with full bath. Walk-in closets! All windows feature plantation shutters. Gas Fireplace in Living Room. Private balcony overlooking trees. Walk to Kingstowne Towne Center for shopping, dining, movies and grocery stores. All Kingstowne Amenities! No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have any available units?
6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have?
Some of 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY pet-friendly?
No, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY offer parking?
No, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not offer parking.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have a pool?
No, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have a pool.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have accessible units?
No, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY has units with dishwashers.
Does 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 6854 BRINDLE HEATH WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
