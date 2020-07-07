6841 ERICKA AVENUE

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking playground pool media room tennis court

Wonderful three bedroom, three and half bath townhouse in desirable Manchester Lakes. This spacious three level townhome features eat-in kitchen with bay window, separate formal dining room, living room that opens to outdoor deck and main level powder room. Three well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Large master suite with two skylights and ensuite bath. Lower level includes large family room with walk-out to backyard, full bath and utility room with laundry and storage. New Neutral Carpet Throughout. Fully fenced rear yard with large outdoor deck for outdoor entertaining. Two assigned parking spaces. Enjoy all the amenities of Kingstowne ~ including Pool, Fitness Center, Community Room, Tot Lots, and Tennis Courts. Close to Kingstowne shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, Wegmans, major commuter routes, METRO, Fort Belvoir and much more!