All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6841 ERICKA AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6841 ERICKA AVENUE
Last updated January 14 2020 at 12:09 PM

6841 ERICKA AVENUE

6841 Ericka Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6841 Ericka Avenue, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
media room
tennis court
Wonderful three bedroom, three and half bath townhouse in desirable Manchester Lakes. This spacious three level townhome features eat-in kitchen with bay window, separate formal dining room, living room that opens to outdoor deck and main level powder room. Three well-proportioned bedrooms upstairs with vaulted ceilings. Large master suite with two skylights and ensuite bath. Lower level includes large family room with walk-out to backyard, full bath and utility room with laundry and storage. New Neutral Carpet Throughout. Fully fenced rear yard with large outdoor deck for outdoor entertaining. Two assigned parking spaces. Enjoy all the amenities of Kingstowne ~ including Pool, Fitness Center, Community Room, Tot Lots, and Tennis Courts. Close to Kingstowne shopping, restaurants, movie theatres, Wegmans, major commuter routes, METRO, Fort Belvoir and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have any available units?
6841 ERICKA AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have?
Some of 6841 ERICKA AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6841 ERICKA AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
6841 ERICKA AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6841 ERICKA AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE offers parking.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE has a pool.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6841 ERICKA AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6841 ERICKA AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Apartments with ParkingKingstowne Dog Friendly Apartments
Kingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDNewington, VASilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Dunn Loring, VAWoodburn, VATriangle, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGlenarden, MDGreenbriar, VAMontclair, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College Park
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America