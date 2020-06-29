All apartments in Kingstowne
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:24 AM

6606 Castle Bar Ct

6606 Castle Bar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6606 Castle Bar Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315
Rose Hill

Amenities

dishwasher
all utils included
gym
pool
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
media room
$900 Furnished Room for rent and private bath in a large house, All Utilities Included with Wifi and DirectTV. Kingstowne, single-family home in a quiet cul-de-sac. No smoking. only one individual resident allowed per zoning, room 28 x 20.

The room has its own vanity/sink with a huge mirror, it's own bathroom and large wall closet.

Walking distance to, Fairfax connector shuttle stop two blocks from house. Less than a mile to Coast Guard Telegraph rd., 1.2 miles to Telegraph rd Bt Belvoir gate.
Block off S Van Dorn St, 3 blocks to Telegraph Rd, minutes to Ft Belvoir one stop bus shuttle to Springfield metro or Van Dorn Metro

Two blocks away from supermarket (UNO, Ruby Tuesday, Walmart, Kohls, theaters, Giant, Safeway, TJMax, Ross, and many more, restaurants, and Fitness First Gym. Zoning upscale neighborhood no overnight guests.

Gym membership and pool passes option 12 month lease, $900 first month, $900 deposit, Call 703 922 0736

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have any available units?
6606 Castle Bar Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have?
Some of 6606 Castle Bar Ct's amenities include dishwasher, all utils included, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6606 Castle Bar Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Castle Bar Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Castle Bar Ct pet-friendly?
No, 6606 Castle Bar Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct offer parking?
No, 6606 Castle Bar Ct does not offer parking.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Castle Bar Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have a pool?
Yes, 6606 Castle Bar Ct has a pool.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have accessible units?
No, 6606 Castle Bar Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6606 Castle Bar Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 Castle Bar Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6606 Castle Bar Ct has units with air conditioning.
