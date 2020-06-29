6606 Castle Bar Ct

Amenities

dishwasher all utils included gym pool air conditioning media room

$900 Furnished Room for rent and private bath in a large house, All Utilities Included with Wifi and DirectTV. Kingstowne, single-family home in a quiet cul-de-sac. No smoking. only one individual resident allowed per zoning, room 28 x 20.



The room has its own vanity/sink with a huge mirror, it's own bathroom and large wall closet.



Walking distance to, Fairfax connector shuttle stop two blocks from house. Less than a mile to Coast Guard Telegraph rd., 1.2 miles to Telegraph rd Bt Belvoir gate.

Block off S Van Dorn St, 3 blocks to Telegraph Rd, minutes to Ft Belvoir one stop bus shuttle to Springfield metro or Van Dorn Metro



Two blocks away from supermarket (UNO, Ruby Tuesday, Walmart, Kohls, theaters, Giant, Safeway, TJMax, Ross, and many more, restaurants, and Fitness First Gym. Zoning upscale neighborhood no overnight guests.



Gym membership and pool passes option 12 month lease, $900 first month, $900 deposit, Call 703 922 0736