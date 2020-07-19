Fall in love with Kingstowne living! Updated unit w/ balcony views overlooking Kingstowne Pond. Hardwood floors in main living area w/ carpeted master bedroom. Master bath has functional jacuzzi-style tub. Newer kitchen appliances and highly efficient gas hot water heater and newer HVAC unit. Swimming pool requires one-time registration fee of $50.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 6585 GRANGE LANE have?
Some of 6585 GRANGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
