All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like 6585 GRANGE LANE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6585 GRANGE LANE
Last updated May 4 2019 at 1:57 AM

6585 GRANGE LANE

6585 Grange Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6585 Grange Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
hot tub
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
Fall in love with Kingstowne living! Updated unit w/ balcony views overlooking Kingstowne Pond. Hardwood floors in main living area w/ carpeted master bedroom. Master bath has functional jacuzzi-style tub. Newer kitchen appliances and highly efficient gas hot water heater and newer HVAC unit. Swimming pool requires one-time registration fee of $50.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have any available units?
6585 GRANGE LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6585 GRANGE LANE have?
Some of 6585 GRANGE LANE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6585 GRANGE LANE currently offering any rent specials?
6585 GRANGE LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6585 GRANGE LANE pet-friendly?
No, 6585 GRANGE LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE offer parking?
No, 6585 GRANGE LANE does not offer parking.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6585 GRANGE LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have a pool?
Yes, 6585 GRANGE LANE has a pool.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have accessible units?
No, 6585 GRANGE LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6585 GRANGE LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6585 GRANGE LANE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6585 GRANGE LANE has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 Bedrooms
Kingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly Places
Kingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VA
Capitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College ParkMarymount University
American University