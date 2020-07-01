6535 GRANGE LN #302

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to 6535 Grange Lane Unit #302, a bright and spacious condo in highly sought-after Kingstowne. This home features an open floor plan with brand-new carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen offers tasteful stainless steel appliances and the dining room has gorgeous wood floors and updated lighting. The sunlit living room includes a gas fireplace and a door leading out to the large balcony. Adjacent to the living room is an enormous master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and an attractive bath with a luxurious soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. This property is super-close to everything Kingstowne has to offer, including the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, two town centers and all major commuter routes!