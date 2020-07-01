All apartments in Kingstowne
6535 GRANGE LN #302
Last updated October 30 2019 at 9:03 AM

6535 GRANGE LN #302

6535 Grange Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6535 Grange Lane, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to 6535 Grange Lane Unit #302, a bright and spacious condo in highly sought-after Kingstowne. This home features an open floor plan with brand-new carpeting in the living room and bedrooms. The kitchen offers tasteful stainless steel appliances and the dining room has gorgeous wood floors and updated lighting. The sunlit living room includes a gas fireplace and a door leading out to the large balcony. Adjacent to the living room is an enormous master bedroom with a large walk-in closet, and an attractive bath with a luxurious soaking tub and separate glass-enclosed shower. This property is super-close to everything Kingstowne has to offer, including the Franconia-Springfield Metro Station, two town centers and all major commuter routes!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have any available units?
6535 GRANGE LN #302 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kingstowne, VA.
What amenities does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have?
Some of 6535 GRANGE LN #302's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 GRANGE LN #302 currently offering any rent specials?
6535 GRANGE LN #302 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 GRANGE LN #302 pet-friendly?
No, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 offer parking?
Yes, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 offers parking.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have a pool?
No, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 does not have a pool.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have accessible units?
No, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 has units with dishwashers.
Does 6535 GRANGE LN #302 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6535 GRANGE LN #302 does not have units with air conditioning.

