All apartments in Kingstowne
Find more places like
6484 WATERFIELD RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kingstowne, VA
/
6484 WATERFIELD RD
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

6484 WATERFIELD RD

6484 Waterfield Road · (866) 677-6937
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kingstowne
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

6484 Waterfield Road, Kingstowne, VA 22315

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

4 Bed · 5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Welcome to 6484 Waterfield Road. Walk to the pool and gym from this gorgeous brick-front 4-level townhome backing to trees/lake in sought-after Kingstowne! Features include fresh neutral paint throughout, built-in speakers and surround sound, extensive moldings and high ceilings plus an impressive 3-sided fireplace between the dining and family rooms. The light and bright kitchen is open to the family room and features Corian counters with an overhang for bar stool seating and a door leading out to the great Trex deck with views of trees and the lake during three seasons of the year. Upstairs the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, additional closet, double window and a luxurious bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. The fourth level adds living space with its bedroom and private full bath. There is a soaring ceiling, tons of windows and recessed lighting in the lower level rec room, along with access to screened-in lower deck with views of trees/lake. This home is ideally located near everything the Kingstowne area has to offer~it is minutes to Metro, Fort Belvoir and the Kingstowne Town Center with its shops and restaurants. It is also convenient to Old Town Alexandria, National Airport and downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have any available units?
6484 WATERFIELD RD has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have?
Some of 6484 WATERFIELD RD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6484 WATERFIELD RD currently offering any rent specials?
6484 WATERFIELD RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6484 WATERFIELD RD pet-friendly?
No, 6484 WATERFIELD RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kingstowne.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD offer parking?
Yes, 6484 WATERFIELD RD offers parking.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6484 WATERFIELD RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have a pool?
Yes, 6484 WATERFIELD RD has a pool.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have accessible units?
No, 6484 WATERFIELD RD does not have accessible units.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6484 WATERFIELD RD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6484 WATERFIELD RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6484 WATERFIELD RD does not have units with air conditioning.

Similar Listings

The Elms Kingstowne
6008 Rock Cliff Ln
Kingstowne, VA 22315

Similar Pages

Kingstowne 1 BedroomsKingstowne 2 BedroomsKingstowne Dog Friendly ApartmentsKingstowne Pet Friendly PlacesKingstowne Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDManassas, VACentreville, VAFairfax, VAWaldorf, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VACollege Park, MDFalls Church, VAFort Belvoir, VARiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDDunn Loring, VACapitol Heights, MDWoodburn, VALaurel Hill, VACheverly, MDDumfries, VAPeppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDSeven Corners, VATakoma Park, MDBurke, VA

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityUniversity of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-College ParkMarymount UniversityAmerican University