6484 WATERFIELD RD.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking pool garage hot tub

Welcome to 6484 Waterfield Road. Walk to the pool and gym from this gorgeous brick-front 4-level townhome backing to trees/lake in sought-after Kingstowne! Features include fresh neutral paint throughout, built-in speakers and surround sound, extensive moldings and high ceilings plus an impressive 3-sided fireplace between the dining and family rooms. The light and bright kitchen is open to the family room and features Corian counters with an overhang for bar stool seating and a door leading out to the great Trex deck with views of trees and the lake during three seasons of the year. Upstairs the master bedroom includes a walk-in closet, additional closet, double window and a luxurious bathroom with a jetted Jacuzzi tub, dual sink vanity and separate shower. The fourth level adds living space with its bedroom and private full bath. There is a soaring ceiling, tons of windows and recessed lighting in the lower level rec room, along with access to screened-in lower deck with views of trees/lake. This home is ideally located near everything the Kingstowne area has to offer~it is minutes to Metro, Fort Belvoir and the Kingstowne Town Center with its shops and restaurants. It is also convenient to Old Town Alexandria, National Airport and downtown DC.